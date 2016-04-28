Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited a high school in Saskatoon, in the western province of Saskatchewan on Wednesday, where he took questions from students.

A young aboriginal woman, Tahris Bear, asked Trudeau about the "third world" conditions and "acts of genocide" indigenous people of Canada are subject to.

She asked "How do you intend to honour the promises your ancestors made with mine, ...to make up and pay for the acts of genocide our ancestors were subject to" referring to a treaty signed in 1876 between some of the First Nations and the Canadian monarch in Saskatchewan.

"And how do you, Justin, with all your politicians and representatives, plan to right the wrongs, the past 22 elected prime ministers have failed," she continued.

"Are we not considered Canadians as well? If we are, why do you allow the first people of this land to endure and live in Third World conditions?"

Bear's question raised applaud in the school's gymnasium.

PM Justin Trudeau meets with the File Hills Qu'Appelle Tribal Council in Fort Qu'Appelle, Saskatchewan, Canada, April 26, 2016. (Reuters)

Trudeau responded that the federal government could not fix the problem alone.

