Volkswagen, battling to rebuild its reputation following a scandal over rigged emissions tests, said on Thursday it could see light at the end of the tunnel following a deal with US authorities last week.

Europe's biggest carmaker said that deal, coupled with cost cutting and a new business plan due later this year, would lay the groundwork for a recovery from last year's record losses.

The German company said it might still face more costs on top of the $18 billion it has already earmarked to cover litigation and vehicle fixes, not least from ongoing investigations by the US Department of Justice.

But executives were visibly more relaxed as they presented detailed 2015 results than when they last faced the press en masse in December, saying there were no plans to sell any group assets and they believed existing provisions were enough.

"We are all agreed that we can make it, that we have potential ... now we have to do our homework, we have to clean up, and then we can go forward again," Chief Financial Officer Frank Witter said.

Chief Executive Matthias Mueller said he had personally apologised to US President Barack Obama for the test cheating when he met him at the Hanover Fair industry trade show this week, and that the company could look with confidence to future conversations with US authorities.

Analysts said there were big challenges ahead, as Volkswagen strives to cut costs at its underperforming VW brand in the face of union opposition, and reform a highly centralised company structure blamed for lax controls and delays to new models.

There will also be the results of an investigation by US law firm Jones Day into who was responsible for, and who knew about, the test cheating.

But with Volkswagen shares still down around 20 percent since the scandal erupted, some analysts believe the balance of risk had shifted.

"Diesel-related uncertainties have been greatly reduced since last week," said UBS analysts, who have a "buy" rating on the stock.

"Increasing visibility on the recovery of VW brand margins on the back of efficiency measures should further drive share performance," they added.