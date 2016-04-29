Australian authorities were struggling on Friday to verify reports that an Australian aid worker has been kidnapped by armed men in Afghanistan.

The woman was taken in the city of Jalalabad, close to the border with Pakistan, on Thursday, according to a government official in the area.

"She visited the city of Jalalabad for a women's embroidery project," said Ataullah Khogyani, a spokesman for the governor of Nangarhar Province, of which Jalalabad is the capital.

"And unknown masked gunmen abducted her from Police District 2 of Jalalabad city."

He added that the kidnappers, disguised as police, grabbed her at 4 am from a home in which she was staying with other women working on the project.

Nangarhar police chief Zrawer Zahed verified the abduction.