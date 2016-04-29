Algeria's President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, 79, has returned to Algiers after a brief visit to Geneva for medical checkups, his latest since a stroke three years ago that has mostly kept him out of the public view.

"The president of the republic, Abdelaziz Bouteflika, returned to the country on Friday," the presidency said in a statement on APS state news agency.

Bouteflika, who has governed the North African OPEC state for more than 15 years, left a week ago for "regular medical checkups," state media said.

He has visited Paris and Geneva several times since the stroke in 2013 that left him in a French hospital for several months.