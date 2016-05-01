TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey aims to have self-sufficient defence industry by 2023
President Erdogan says Turkey aims to have a self sufficient defence industry by 2023
Turkey aims to have self-sufficient defence industry by 2023
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks at a ceremony marking the inauguration of the building phase of an amphibious assault ship, Istanbul, Turkey, April 30, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 1, 2016

Turkey's defence industry needs to be 100 percent self-sufficient at a time of increased threats, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Saturday.

Speaking at a ceremony marking the inauguration of the building phase of an amphibious assault ship, Erdogan said Turkeys reliance on foreign components in the defence industry had fallen down to around 40 percent from 80 percent back in 2002.

Our goal is to be totally self-sufficient by 2023, he said.

Noting that building an amphibious assault ship was the first step on the road towards building the worlds best aircraft carrier, Erdogan underlined Turkeys need to have a more active presence outside its borders.

Recommended

"Actually, I see this as a belated step taken at a time when threats against Turkey are increasing, and also at a time when we need to be more visible in the international arena."

Erdogan went on to criticise some NATO countries without giving names  for refusing to sell weapons to Turkey using the conflicts in the eastern and southeastern regions of the country as an excuse.

These are NATO allies, let me tell you. When there are ongoing threats against Turkey due to the crisis in Syria, these countries supply terrorist groups with arms, but unfortunately fail to support their friend, Turkey.

Then they tell me not to talk about this issue in front of the media. OK. But why are you sending those weapons to terrorist groups? Therefore, we have to be self-sufficient, he said.

SOURCE:TRT World, AA
Explore
Inspired by popular Turkish series, Scottish woman embraces Islam
Turkish First Lady marks second anniversary of Gaza genocide, calls for unity against oppression
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Turkish President Erdogan urges Turkic states to strengthen role in regional security
‘Systematic genocide’: Türkiye's comms chief calls out Israel’s occupation, killings of Palestinians
Turkish activists detained in Gaza aid flotilla raid released, cross into Jordan en route home
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
Archaeologists discover 60 tombs dating back 2,200 years in western Türkiye
Two arrested in Türkiye over alleged Mossad espionage
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Türkiye’s renewable energy share tops 60% in 2025: Erdogan
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan