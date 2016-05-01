Turkey's defence industry needs to be 100 percent self-sufficient at a time of increased threats, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Saturday.

Speaking at a ceremony marking the inauguration of the building phase of an amphibious assault ship, Erdogan said Turkeys reliance on foreign components in the defence industry had fallen down to around 40 percent from 80 percent back in 2002.

Our goal is to be totally self-sufficient by 2023, he said.

Noting that building an amphibious assault ship was the first step on the road towards building the worlds best aircraft carrier, Erdogan underlined Turkeys need to have a more active presence outside its borders.