The Karabakh Conundrum: A journey to the frontlines of Azerbaijan and the Armenian occupied Karabakh.

On the early morning of April 29, we landed at Heyder Aliyev International airport in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan. The airport is named after the late President Heyder Aliyev, whose son Ilhem Aliyev is now the President.

We were there to report the latest flare up on the Azerbaijan-Armenia frontline, where a large territory is occupied by Armenian separatists. The region has been the centre of one of the longest running territorial disputes in the world. Hundreds of people have been killed in fighting between Armenia-backed separatists and Azerbaijan over nearly three decades.

As the Soviet Union's grip over its Azerbaijani enclave loosened, Karabakh's ethnic majority of Armenians insisted on their right to being independent or to accede to Armenia. Azerbaijan retorted that Karabakh and its people belonged to Azerbaijan's sovereign territory. The Armenian army invaded and occupied the part of Azerbaijan between Armenia and Karabakh---that particular area, which is larger than the size of Sri Lanka, is referred to by the Armenians as Ngorno-Karabakh and by Azerbaijan as Occupied Karabakh. A ceasefire was agreed upon in 1994 between Azerbaijan and Armenia but contesting claims over territory remain.

Violence along the disputed area were renewed earlier this year and has brought the two countries to the brink of conflict. Armenian rebels have been firing mortar shells into Azerbaijan, killing and injuring many. Azerbaijan has responded with mortar attacks of its own.

On a bus full of journalists travelling to the frontline, we met Murad Orujov, an Azeri journalist working for Russia's Sputnik news agency. Orujov had lived in Azerbaijan for most of his life but had also spent a few years outside of the country. "During my time outside, I came to understand something about Azerbaijan", Murad told me. "We, Azerbaijanis are often struggling between our Turkic roots and Soviet past," he said.