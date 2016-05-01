TÜRKİYE
Explosion kills two police officers in Turkey's Gaziantep
Car bomb explosion kills two police officers and injures 22 others, including 4 civilians, in front of police headquarters in Turkey's southeastern province of Gaziantep.
Photo shows aftermath of an explosion in front of police headquarters in Turkey's southeastern Gaziantep Province, May 1, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 1, 2016

A car bomb explosion has killed two police officers and injured 22 others, including four civilians in front of the police headquarter in Turkey's southeastern province of Gaziantep on Sunday, health officials said.

Ambulances rushed to the scene and immediately took the injured to nearby hospitals.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but terrorist groups like DAESH and PKK have carried out similar attacks against Turkey in the past.

The province, which is close to the Syrian border and has a large Syrian refugee population, has been hit by fire launched from DAESH-held areas in Syria in the past.

Gaziantep police department has launched an extensive investigation into the group's network in the province.

On Monday, Turkish police arrested eight foreign nationals in Gaziantep while attempting to cross into Syria to join DAESH terror organisation.

Gaziantep was struck by a terror attack that was carried out by PKK terrorist organisation in 2012, in which ten people were killed and 66 others were wounded.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
