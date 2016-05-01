A car bomb explosion has killed two police officers and injured 22 others, including four civilians in front of the police headquarter in Turkey's southeastern province of Gaziantep on Sunday, health officials said.

Ambulances rushed to the scene and immediately took the injured to nearby hospitals.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but terrorist groups like DAESH and PKK have carried out similar attacks against Turkey in the past.

The province, which is close to the Syrian border and has a large Syrian refugee population, has been hit by fire launched from DAESH-held areas in Syria in the past.