WORLD
3 MIN READ
Kenya building collapse death toll rises to 16
Authorities confirm at least 16 people killed after a building collapsed in Nairobi on Friday as rescue efforts continue.
Kenya building collapse death toll rises to 16
People carry a sofa as they leave the Huruma neighbourhood during the search for residents feared trapped in the rubble of a six-storey building that collapsed after days of heavy rain, in Nairobi, Kenya May 1, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 1, 2016

The death toll from a collapsed six-storey building in Nairobi has risen to 16 from 12, the Kenya Red Cross said on Sunday, but officials declined to be drawn on how many more people might be still under the rubble.

The 198-room building in Huruma in eastern Nairobi collapsed on Friday night after heavy rain and rescue work was continuing on Sunday.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, who visited the site of the collapse, told officials "to undertake an immediate survey of all the houses in the area to find out those which are at risk of collapsing".

He also ordered the arrest of the owners of the building, which had been condemned by the authorities.

"Those people who have died in Huruma have died an unnecessary death. That death is a product of corruption. And that is what we must fight in Nairobi," legislator Johnson Sakaja said during Labour Day celebrations in the capital.

Recommended

The Kenya Red Cross said in a statement 16 deaths had been confirmed and 135 people injured and treated for their injuries.

"Search and rescue operations are ongoing to rescue survivors that may still be trapped under the rubble," it said.

Neither the Kenya Red Cross nor the National Disaster Operation Centre - which is leading the rescue operation - would be drawn into giving an estimate of how many people may still be under the rubble.

On Saturday, Nairobi County Deputy Governor Jonathan Mueke said the building that collapsed, and several others in the area, had been put up without their approval.

Heavy rains have led to building collapses in the past in poor neighbourhoods of the Kenyan capital, which residents have usually blamed on shoddy or illegal construction.

SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters
Explore
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit