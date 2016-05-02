Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy has been voted Footballer of the Year by the Football Writers' Association (FWA).

The 29-year-old has scored 22 league goals to help fire his team from 5,000-1 outsiders to odds-on favourites to win the Premier League title for the first time this season.

Vardy, who built his career away from the spotlight at Stocksbridge, Halifax and Fleetwood Town, became the first player to score in 11 consecutive Premier League matches earlier this season.

"The Jamie Vardy story clearly captured the imagination of so many writers," said FWA Chairman Andy Dunn.

"His record-breaking feat of scoring in 11 consecutive matches is the jewel in what will surely be Leicester City's Premier League crown.

"And the Footballer of the Year award is not just a reflection of his fantastic season but recognition of a remarkable journey from non-league to the international stage."