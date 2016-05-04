Medical aid charity, Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF), on Tuesday accused four of five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council for launching raids on hospitals in Syria, Yemen and Afghanistan as the council seek to halt such attacks in war-torn countries.

"Four of the five permanent members of this council have, to varying degrees, been associated with coalitions responsible for attacks on health structures over the last year," she said.

"These include the NATO-led coalition in Afghanistan, the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen, the Russia-backed, Syrian-led coalition."

The council composing of 15-members unanimously adopted a resolution urging countries to abide by international law that they must protect medical and aid workers, but the draft does not apply any measures and does not underline out any conflicts.

Joanne Liu, head of the MSF, urged the council to lead by example, particularly the permanent veto-wielding powers including the United States, France, Britain, Russia and China.

More than 50 people were killed amid an attack on a hospital in Syria's northern city of Aleppo, which UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon accused the Syrian regime "by all accounts" alongside Russia backing the regime.