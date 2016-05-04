The European Commission proposed on Wednesday to lift the EU's visa requirements for Turkish citizens.

"The European Commission is today proposing to the Council of European Union and European Parliament to lift the visa requirements for the citizens of Turkey," the Commission statement said.

Turkish Minister for EU Affairs Volkan Bozkir hailed the commission's decision.

"This is basically the end of miraculous work. At the end of a couple of months, such intense legislations are made and put into the work," said Bozkir.

The draft sent by the EU Commission will be voted in the European Parliament by the end of June, after it is discussed at the European Parliament's Committee on Civil Liberties and Justice and Home Affairs Committee.

If the parliament approves the draft, it will be sent to the Council of the European Union, which is the essential EU decision-maker.

Turkey's cabinet approved on Tuesday for the waiving of visas for EU citizens once Europe relaxes its own visa requirements for Turks, according to a decision published in Turkey's Official Gazette.