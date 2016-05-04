Police in India's southern state of Kerala faced stone-throwing protesters demanding justice over the rape, murder and mutilation of a woman as authorities hunted for the perpetrator of the crime.

Authorities released a sketch of a suspect and said they were looking for a man seen leaving the home of the 30-year-old law student. The victim, from a lower caste, was found by her mother in a pool of blood last week.

Doctors said she had suffered multiple stab wounds and her intestines were pulled out in the April 28 attack in Perumbavoor, 250 km (155 miles) northwest of state capital Thiruvananthapuram.

Police questioned seven suspects on Wednesday but no arrests were made.

Scores of police, some carrying riot shields, were deployed as protesters marched to Perumbavoor's police headquarters. Police baton-charged the crowd as a group of protesters tried to break into the police chief's office.