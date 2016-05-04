French police dispersed protesters by using tear gas on Wednesday while evacuating a high school in Paris that has been used by refugees and migrants for two weeks.

Early that morning, protesters had formed a human chain around the high school under renovation to prevent police entering and pelted the police with objects, chanting "everyone hates the police."

Police entered the school by forcing their way in through another door where tables and chairs were piled up to try to block their passage.

"This morning the police gassed us and pushed us out of the way. At midnight we built a barrier of tables and chairs, but they moved it all out of the way," said Emmanuel, a Ghanaian in his 20s who left the school when the police entered.

"It's better here than being on the street," he said. "I don't know where they want to take us."