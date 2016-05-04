WORLD
3 MIN READ
French police evacuate refugees from Paris school
French police clash with protesters while trying to evacuate refugees and migrants from Paris school that is under renovation.
French police evacuate refugees from Paris school
French CRS riot police secure a position as clouds of tear gas fill the Place de la Nation during clashes with youths who protest against the French labour law proposal during the May Day labour union march in Paris, France, May 1, 2016. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
May 4, 2016

French police dispersed protesters by using tear gas on Wednesday while evacuating a high school in Paris that has been used by refugees and migrants for two weeks.

Early that morning, protesters had formed a human chain around the high school under renovation to prevent police entering and pelted the police with objects, chanting "everyone hates the police."

Police entered the school by forcing their way in through another door where tables and chairs were piled up to try to block their passage.

"This morning the police gassed us and pushed us out of the way. At midnight we built a barrier of tables and chairs, but they moved it all out of the way," said Emmanuel, a Ghanaian in his 20s who left the school when the police entered.

"It's better here than being on the street," he said. "I don't know where they want to take us."

Recommended

The refugees and migrants who are mainly from Afghanistan, Eritrea, Somalia and Yemen settled into a part of the school building, which is currently closed for renovation works, on April 21-22.

Clementine Verschave, from a charity which helps refugees and migrants, said: "There are a lot of women among the migrants in the school, including two who are pregnant."

Eric Coquerel, from the far-left Left Party who was among the demonstrators, said the police had used "unjustified force".

"This school is empty and has no purpose. These people are better off here than on the road," he said.

The evacuation of the school was the second time this week that authorities in Paris have taken action against refugees and migrants.

On Monday, riot police evacuated a makeshift camp set up around a metro station and took 1,600 refugees and migrants to an accommodation centre.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit