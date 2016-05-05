WORLD
2 MIN READ
Turkey, Bulgaria sign readmission deal to take back refugees
Turkey and Bulgaria put into effect a refugee readmission protocol to bring refugee flow under control between the two countries and help implement the recent EU-Turkey refugee deal.
Turkey, Bulgaria sign readmission deal to take back refugees
Turkish Interior Minister Efkan Ala and Bulgarian Interior Minister Rumyana Bachvarova shake hands after signing a readmission agreement for refugees in Ankara, Turkey on May 5, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 5, 2016

Turkey and Bulgaria signed on Thursday a readmission agreement linked to the EU-Turkey refugee deal that came into force on March 20.

Interior Minister Efkan Ala and his Bulgarian counterpart Rumyana Bachvarova signed the first bilateral protocol between Turkey and an EU state to take back refugees who do not receive asylum status in the 28-state bloc.

"The protocol will bring solutions for the migrant crisis between Turkey and Bulgaria, as well as Turkey and the EU," Bachvarova said at the signing ceremony.

"This will also be a warning for migrant smugglers. I would like to note that the protocol between Turkey and Bulgaria will be the first among European Union countries," Bachvarova underlined.

Recommended

Bulgaria shares a 225 kilometre (140 mile) land border with Turkey which is a transit point for refugees aiming to reach European countries from Syria and Iraq because of its geography bridging the Middle East and Europe.

Turkey previously offered to sign readmission agreements with 14 countries, its foreign ministry indicated in early March, a move which would enable it to take back refugees rejected by the European Union more quickly.

Under a deal struck on March 18, the EU promised to provide Turkey with visa-free travel for its citizens, more financial aid and acceleration of EU membership talks.

In exchange, Turkey pledged to take back refugees who crossed into Europe illegally from its soil as of March 20. According to the deal, which is essentially aimed at stemming the refugee flow into Europe, for each refugee returned, the EU pledged to accept one already settled in Turkey.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit