The Taliban said late on Saturday night that it shot and killed prominent blogger and rights activist Khurram Zaki in the Pakistani port city of Karachi.

A so-called spokesman for the Hakimullah group of the Pakistani Taliban coalition (Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan) Qari Saifullah said that Zaki had been killed for criticising a prominent cleric associated with Islamabad's Red Mosque.

Zaki, who was riddled with bullets while sitting in a roadside cafe in Karachi's northern district, had recently been leading a campaign against Red Mosque cleric Maulana Abdul Aziz for the latter's alleged support for militancy.