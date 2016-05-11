WORLD
3 MIN READ
Violence sparks concern in Nigeria's Delta region
Gunmen killed five security officers in two separate attacks in Nigeria's oil-producing Niger Delta.
Violence sparks concern in Nigeria's Delta region
Fighters with the Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta (MEND) raise their rifles to celebrate news of a successful operation by their colleagues against the Nigerian army in the Niger Delta on September 17, 2008. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 11, 2016

Gunmen killed two policemen in Nigeria's oil-producing Niger Delta as they slept in a security post on Monday evening and three soldiers were killed in a second attack.

The raids took place a day after five police officers were shot dead in the same region.

Recent violence has raised concern that militants might resume an insurgency that has been quiet for the past several years.

A labour union on Tuesday called for the evacuation of oil workers from the region.

The two policemen, who were asleep on guard duty, were killed in Delta's Rivers state.

The soldiers died in an attack in Bayelsa state.

Last week, a group known as Niger Delta Avengers attacked a Chevron facility in the Delta after claiming a strike in February against a Shell pipeline, which shut down the 250,000 barrel-a-day Forcados export terminal. The violence has pushed Nigeria's crude output near to a 22-year low.

"Best thing for any reasonable company to do is evacuate its workforce," said Cogent Ojobor, chairman of the Warri branch of the Nupeng oil labour union.

Recommended

Chika Onuegbu, chairman of the Trade Union in Rivers state, said Chevron had evacuated some staff from the Delta following a similar move by Shell.

"There is high alert around various installation around the Niger Delta due to recent attacks," Onuegbu said. "Those evacuated are where their platforms have been attacked but others are working."

Ikeja Electricity, Nigeria's biggest power firm, said it expected extended outages after the attack on Chevron hit gas supplies needed to generate electricity.

Delta residents have long demanded a greater share of oil revenues.

Crude oil sales account for about 70 percent of national income in Nigeria but there has been little development in the region.

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended an amnesty agreement signed with militants in 2009 to end their campaign to blow up pipelines, but has upset them by ending generous pipeline protection contracts.

SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters
Explore
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit