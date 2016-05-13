Leicester City's striker Jamie Vardy has been named Premier League Player of the Season after his pivotal role in the club's remarkable title-winning campaign.

The East Midlands club, which announced the award in a tweet on Friday, defied the odds to lift their first top-flight crown having begun the season as 5,000-1 outsiders.

The prolific Vardy is also in the race for the golden boot awarded to the league's top scorer, having netted 24 goals so far, one behind his international team mate Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur with one round of matches remaining on Sunday.

Leicester will visit last season's champions Chelsea, while Spurs travel to relegated Newcastle United.