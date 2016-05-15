Eight people were killed while 44 others sustained injuries after a charter bus travelling to a casino crashed in South Texas on Saturday, officials said.

Seven people died on the spot on US Highway 83 about 74 kilometres (46 miles) north of Laredo and another died later at a Laredo hospital, Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Conrad Hein said.

"The driver of the bus lost control and rolled over," Hein said, adding, however, that everything is preliminary right now.

He said the driver, whose identity is yet to be ascertained, was among those who survived the accident. Names of other passengers were also not immediately available, Hein said.

Hein said it had rained Saturday morning but was unsure if that could be a factor in the crash that occurred just before 11:30 am local time. There were no other vehicles in the area at the time, he added.

The trooper said 23 people were taken to Doctors Hospital in Laredo, where the eighth victim died. Fifteen were taken to Laredo Medical Centre. Seven were taken to a Dimmit County hospital in Carrizo Springs.