The presence of "ghost soldiers" in the Afghan Army is causing a major headache for Washington and Kabul administrators, as thousands of troops exist only on paper and are not available on the field to fight militants.

In a recent quarterly assessment report to the US Congress, it was revealed that neither the US nor its Afghan allies know how many Afghan security officials exist and how many, in fact, are available for duty.

The report, which covers the first three months of 2016, has been compiled by the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) and submitted to the US Congress for debate.

Special Inspector General John F. Sopko said, "The reconstruction effort in Afghanistan is in a perilous state. Afghanistan has had the lead responsibility for its own security for more than a year now, and is struggling with a four-season insurgency, high attrition, and capability challenges."

He also added that Afghan troops remain reluctant to pursue the Taliban into their traditional safe havens, because of low morale and capabilities issues.

The report also said many officers were involved in drug smuggling.