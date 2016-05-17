Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams have successfully maintained their dominance over their rivals in the men's and women's tours, respectively in 2016. However, a bunch of young players are showing all the signs of keeping the flame burning.

Let's take a look at these 6 budding stars of tennis who can prove their dominance in the near future.

Borna Coric

Borna Coric is a Croatian national. On July 27, 2015, he reached his best singles ranking of world No. 33 in his junior career. In 2013, Coric reached the semi-finals of both the Australian and French Open junior events, before going on to win the boys' singles event at the US Open against Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis in three sets. As a result, Coric moved to number 1 in the junior rankings. He also began playing on the ITF Futures circuit, winning five singles titles.

Coric made his senior debut at the 2013 Davis Cup, after he was selected for Croatia's World Group Play-off tie against Great Britain, with his first ever best-of-5 sets match against world number 3, Andy Murray. Despite showing promise, matching the Scot's level in the first 6 games, and breaking his serve in the third set, he would ultimately go on to lose in straight sets. In April, Coric defeated no. 21 Jerzy Janowicz on the first day of Davis Cup, Croatia versus Poland.

Nick Kyrgios

Dazzling 21-year-old Nick Kyrgios is an Australian tennis player. He won the boys' singles event at the 2013 Australian Open and the boys' doubles event at the 2013 Wimbledon Championships. Kyrgios' biggest achievements to date have been reaching the quarterfinals of the 2014 Wimbledon Championships - defeating ATP number 1 Rafael Nadal and Richard Gasquet en route - and the quarterfinals of the 2015 Australian Open. Kyrgios, a Wimbledon quarter-finalist two years ago, is leading the charge having risen to a career-high 19th in the world heading to the French Open. He won his first ATP title this year and made semis in Dubai, Miami and Estoril.

Alexander Zverev

Alexander "Sascha" Zverev Jr. is a German tennis player and currently the youngest player in the ATP top 50. The right-hander started playing at the age of five. He is the son of former Russian tennis player Alexander Zverev Sr. and the younger brother of tennis player Mischa Zverev.

By winning the 2014 Sparkassen Open in Braunschweig, he became one of the youngest players to ever win an ATP Challenger Tour title.

​Belinda Bencic