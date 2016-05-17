Envoys of world's leading countries are meeting today in Vienna to save the Syrian peace talks from a total collapse. Although they differ on many global issues, US secretary of State John Kerry and his Russian counterpart Sergie Lavrov will chair the meeting

The 17-nation International Syria Support Group (ISSG) will renew its call for a nationwide ceasefire and immediate humanitarian access to besieged areas.

The difference is prevailing over the call for Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad and the rebels to agree on a framework for a political transition. US officials, travelling with Kerry say Washington still insists Assad should go, with an August 1 deadline for settling on the framework under which he does so.

But the Syrian regime leader, bolstered by military support from Russia and Iran, has shown no sign he is prepared to leave.

"There is no lasting future for Syria with Assad," said German Foreign Minister Frank Walter Steinmeier as he arrived for the Vienna talks.

"That's why we need to discuss, under the auspices of the UN, what a transition government could look like and put things on the right track," he added.

So far, UN mediated peace talks in Geneva under international envoy Staffan de Mistura have made little headway and now even Washington's allies privately doubt the August 1 date will be met.

"The target for August is to have a framework in place, a framework agreed, for a political transition," a senior State Department official told reporters in Vienna ahead of the meeting.

"We're talking to the Russians, trying to get a better environment for the political negotiations," he said. "Particularly on the regime side."

The official added that the opposition coalition had been more open about how they would like to see the deal negotiated but Assad's people, while publicly backing talks, have not engaged.

"The regime is just not there, and I think that's really the key to it," he said.

This is a key that can only be turned by Russia, if at all. Moscow, Assad's key foreign backer, supports the ISSG platform on paper but backs Syrian regime forces on the ground.

'Long way from finish line'