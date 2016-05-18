POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Sevilla wins Europa League for third consecutive year
Sevilla beat Liverpool to become first team ever to win Europa League for three years in a row.
Sevilla wins Europa League for third consecutive year
Sevilla's Jose Antonio Reyes lifts the trophy as they celebrate after the game / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 18, 2016

Sevilla beat Liverpool 3-1 in the Europa League final on Wednesday and won the trophy for the third season in a row.

Liverpool dominated the early stages and went ahead through an exquisite goal by England's striker Daniel Sturridge in the first half.

Sevilla clung on until halftime and hit back dramatically when Kevin Gameiro turned in Mariano Perreira's cross less than one minute after the re-start.

Coke fired Sevilla ahead and added a controversial third after the linesman initially raised his flag for offside, only for referee Jonas Eriksson to award the goal following a lengthy consultation.

"This is our competition. We did an amazing second half. I am so proud of our team mates, the supporters. It was an amazing night," Sevilla defender Daniel Carrico said after his team secured a place in next season's Champions League.

"Liverpool were really good in the first half. The manager said we had to change our game, to believe. We did what he said. In the second half Liverpool didn't have any chances," he added.

Recommended

"We have showed throughout the competition that we are good enough to win it, but we didn't on the night that mattered most," Liverpool captain James Milner said.

Liverpool will not now play in a European competition next season. Europa League winners get the right to compete in Champions League next season.

"Massive blow for a club of our stature. We have been in two finals this season but not managed to get over the line," Milner said, referring to Liverpool's League Cup final loss to Manchester City on penalties.

"We were ready for the second half but gave away a sloppy goal and never really got back in the game," Milner said.

SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters
Explore
Germany's Merz says Russia 'not ready for peace talks' with Ukraine
Negotiators in Egypt examining list for potential Israeli-Palestinian swap, says White House
By Baba Umar
Two years of Israeli genocide in Gaza. Here's how US shielded Netanyahu from accountability
Jeffrey Sachs: ‘Vast majority of humanity wants Gaza war to end and Palestine to be free’
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding