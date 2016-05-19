WORLD
3 MIN READ
Sri Lanka's flood selfie goes viral on social media
A Sri Lankan woman standing on a flooded road in the Biyagama neighbourhood and taking a selfie became an instant hit on social media sites.
Sri Lanka's flood selfie goes viral on social media
Sri Lankan woman taking selfie on a flooded street. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 19, 2016

A Sri Lankan woman standing on a flooded road in the Biyagama neighbourhood and taking a selfie became an instant hit on social media sites on Wednesday, with the courtesy of a Reuter's photo.

While some flood-stricken people might have panicked and gone out to look for safe havens, others may have been trying to collect food and other necessary items for everyday use for themselves and their families, this woman attired in black and red latex ventured out during a life-threatening flood to capture herself with her cell phone.

It appears the photographer associated with Reuters was present at a perfect moment when the woman stopped in the middle of the road and posed for a perfect selfie without having a notion this would shoot her to great fame in the next few hours in the realm of cyber space.

It took no time for the image to go viral, as thousands of people took to the micro blogging site Twitter, Facebook and other social media platforms to share the photo.

Some people called her lucky for becoming hit on social media in a matter of few hours:

Some supported her coming out and doing what she did:

One twitter user even called it the "selfie of the year:"

Recommended

150 people feared dead in Sri Lanka floods & landslides

Three days of torrential rains triggered floods and two landslides in central Sri Lanka, in which 150 people are feared to have lost their lives.

The disastrous rains have displaced over 300,000 people across the South Asian country, official figures said.

The current confirmed death toll stands at 41, while it is being feared that this figure could increase dramatically.

Rescue and releif activitis continue with particular focus on Aranayaka, 100 km northeast of the capital, Colombo, which witnessed three villages being burried under landslides late Tuesday night.

Military officials struggled to shift mud with the help of shovels and hoes as they looked for survivors in the hilly terrain amid downpour that made movement difficult.

SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters
Explore
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit