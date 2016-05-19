CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Google's gigapixel camera is a work of art
A high tech super camera created by Google captures every brushstroke and detail in works of art in ultra high resolution.
Google's gigapixel camera is a work of art
Google's Art Camera at Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen in Rotterdam, Netherlands. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 19, 2016

The Google Cultural Institute has unveiled its new ultra high resolution Art Camera which is capable of taking gigapixel images which are made of over 1 billion pixels.

A number of these high tech cameras were created to digitise the world's greatest works of art.

Once it's placed in front of a painting, it takes thousands of ultra high resolution close-ups of it.

After each detail is scanned, Google's software takes these shots and brings them together into one final image.

The Google Cultural Institute has digitised over 1,000 paintings in the past year using the camera.

With older methods, it took five years to archive the first 200 artworks in high resolution.

Recommended

The Art Camera allows people to see every brushstroke, to read what is unreadable by the naked eye and to find hidden nuances in the artworks.

A number of these cameras will now be sent to museums around the world in order to create a digital archive.

Click here to experience some of the images captured from works by famous artists including Picasso, Signac, Rembrandt, Monet and Van Gogh.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Dirty money: Chicago Architecture Biennial boycotted for questionable funding
By Melis Alemdar
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
Palestinian actor haunted by nightmares after playing paramedic in searing Hind Rajab movie
By Melis Alemdar
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet