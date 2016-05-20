Egypt said on Friday its navy had found human remains, wreckage and the personal belongings of passengers floating in the Mediterranean, confirming that an EgyptAir jet plunged into the sea with 66 people on board.

The navy said it had found the debris around 290 kilometres north of the coastal city of Alexandria and was scouring the area in search of the plane's black box.

"The Egyptian Navy was able to retrieve more debris from the plane, some of the passengers' belongings, human remains, and plane seats," the Civil Aviation Ministry said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Greece's defence minister said Greek authorities have received notification that Egyptian authorities had spotted a body part, two seats and suitcases during their search in the Mediterranean Sea for the crashed EgyptAir Flight 804.

Minister Panos Kammenos said that the items were found in the search area slightly to the south of where the aircraft had vanished from radar early Thursday.

He said the location was slightly north of where some debris had been found on Thursday afternoon but authorities were unable to identify the debris as having come from the missing aircraft.

President Adbel Fattah al Sisi offered condolences to the loved ones of those on board, which is being seen as Cairo's official confirmation of passengers death.