Turkey's Minister of Transport, Maritime Affairs, and Communications Binali Yildirim has been elected as governing Justice and Development (AK) Party's new chairman after an extraordinary congress in Ankara.

Yildirim, who was the sole candidate for the party's third chairmanship, garnered 1,405 out of 1,411 votes in the election held at the at the Arena Sports Hall Sunday, Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag announced.

Out of 1,411 votes, six were declared invalid, Bozdag added.

The 60-year-old new AK Party chairman is now set to replace Ahmet Davutoglu as the country's next prime minister.