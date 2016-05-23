Via his Facebook page, Hofer said, "Of course I am sad today. I would have liked to take care of our wonderful country for you as president."

Austria's presidency is a largely ceremonial role but with important powers such as the ability to dismiss the cabinet.

Austria is a relatively prosperous country with low unemployment but it has been at the centre of a record influx of refugees from the Middle East and resentment towards the two centrist parties that have dominated politics since the end of World War Two has grown.