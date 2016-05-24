The new chairman of Turkey's governing AK Party and incoming Prime Minister Binali Yildirim announced the new cabinet of the 65th government on Tuesday following President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's approval.

Here is the list of the 25-seat cabinet of Turkey's 65th government.

Eight names left out

Yildirim left out eight ministers in the new cabinet, including the Deputy PM Yalcin Akdogan and EU Affairs Minister and Chief Negotiator Volkan Bozkir.