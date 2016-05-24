"I started to take the red string with my right hand and pull. Samih pulled on the other end of it and then it went off and I fell back. Samih was hurt in his stomach and he had fallen down too. We didn't know it would hurt us."

These are the heartwrenching words of 11-year-old Walid, who is among nine unsuspecting children, wounded by cluster bombs dropped by the Saudi-led coalition on Northern Yemen.

The offensive was launched against Houthi rebels last year.

Amnesty International has recorded similar interviews with several children and they all follow a similar pattern: kids, attracted by the toy-like appearance of cluster bombs, pick it up and are either killed or severely wounded.

The organisation has sounded an alarm and is calling on the international community to urgently help clear the 'minefield' that Northern Yemen has now become, posing a grave threat to the residents returning to the area since a ceasefire was announced in March this year.

In a statement, Amnesty said, "Countries with influence should urge the Saudi Arabia-led coalition forces to stop using cluster munitions, which are internationally banned and inherently indiscriminate."

The rights group cited the horrific accounts of Walid (children's names changed for privacy) to plead for international assistance in neutralising the area.

Walid lost three of his fingers and broke his jaw while his eight-year-old brother was killed.