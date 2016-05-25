WORLD
2 MIN READ
Hallucination outbreak hits Peruvian school
Students at a Peruvian school have been suffering seizures and claim to see hallucinations of a "tall man dressed in black" trying to kill them.
Hallucination outbreak hits Peruvian school
Students attend class at Sol Naciente public school on the outskirts of Lima, Peru, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2013. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 25, 2016

Contagious outbreaks are common in schools. Head lice, for example. But in the Elsa Perea Flores School in Tarapoto, northern Peru, a "contagious mass hysteria" has left locals baffled.

More than 80 children aged between 11 and 14 displayed terrifying symptoms such as fainting, vomiting, and delirium. They said they had the same hallucination of a tall man in black with a beard trying to kill them.

Local media reports say experts are struggling to explain the mysterious mass hysteria that has been occurring since last month, while locals are convinced it is an "epidemic of demonic possession" because the school was built over a "mafia cemetery."

Video footage recorded at the school purports to show students who are barely conscious and screaming, resembling scenes often depicted in Hollywood movies.

Priests carried out masses at student parents' request. Even exorcists were contacted to solve the issue. But authorities are yet to find a solution, or explanation.

Recommended

"It was a tall man all dressed in black and with a big beard and it felt like he was trying to strangle me," a student was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail.

"My friends say I was screaming desperately, but I don't remember much."

Doctor Antony Choy told national channel Panamericana TV: "We don't understand how this has kept on going on.

"We know it started on 29th April and now it is still happening. Now there are almost 80 pupils [still affected]."

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit