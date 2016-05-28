Real Madrid crushed its cross-city rival, Atletico Madrid, in a 5-3 penalty shootout in Milan, Italy, on Saturday night, winning the Champions League title for the record 11th time.

The match ended in a 1-1 draw between the two teams, following the 120 minute-long field play, which resulted in a penalty shootout. Cristiano Ronaldo's decisive spot kick during the penalties gave Real Madrid its victory. But Atletico's striker Juanfran missed his team's fourth kick.

In the fifteenth minute of the game, Sergio Ramos put Real Madrid in front with a goal.

Real Madrid was penalised for Pepe's foul on Atletico's Fernando Torres in the second half of the match. However, Atletico striker Antoine Griezmann missed the chance to tie the score, as he missed the penalty kick.

The tie locking goal was struck by Yannick Carrasco, 79 minutes into the game, and took the match to overtime.

The game went into a penalty shootout as the thirty minutes of overtime was not sufficient for a goal.

In the shootout, Real's Vazquez, Marcelo and Gareth Bale hit the spot for Real. Penalties by Atletico's Griezmann, Gabi and Niguez matched the score, 3-3.

"I knew I was going to score the winning penalty. I was confident. I asked coach Zidane to let me take the last penalty," stated Ronaldo, who won his third UEFA title.