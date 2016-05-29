Mount Everest has claimed over 280 lives since 1953, when Edmund Hillary became the first mountaineer to reach its summit. Many have died in the last two years alone on its slopes. In 2015, a massive earthquake sent tons of debris downhill, sweeping away 18 people to their deaths. A year before that 16 people were killed in an avalanche.

But the climbing season of 2016 has been particularly tragic for the way five hikers passed away within the span of a few days for reasons related to altitude sickness. Many observers think Nature wasn't to blame, but rather a deeper problem with the desire to conquer the world's tallest mountain.

All of those who died were extraordinary individuals.

The story of Australian lecturer Maria Strydom, who died in her husband's arms after succumbing to high altitude sickness, has touched people around the world. She was on a mission to prove that vegetarians have what it takes to climb the 29,000-feet tall mountain. She had practiced vigorously for the trip.

Eric Arnold, 36, from the Netherlands, was no novice to Mount Everest. He was a professional climber and had attempted to summit the mountain before.

And the three Indians who died this year and were part of the same team had led remarkable lives.

Paresh Chandra Nath, a 58-year-old tailor, came from a humble background. Nath was 11-years-old when he lost part of his left wrist in a firecracker explosion. That didn't deter him. He worked, saved money and took hiking lessons from an institute. In 2014 he went up as far as the base camp of Mount Everest but came back after a deadly avalanche.

Goutam Ghosh, a police sub-inspector, was also not new to mountain challenges. His Facebook profile is full of pictures from past expeditions to mountains in India.

For Subhas Paul, being a poor auto rickshaw driver was no deterrent either. He wooed sponsors to back his trip and would have achieved his dream of reaching the summit last year if not for the Nepal earthquake.

But maybe it was their awe-inspiring ambition which undid them all.