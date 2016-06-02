POLITICS
3 MIN READ
5 new sports to feature at Tokyo's 2020 Olympic Games
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has voted for five new sports to be featured at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.
5 new sports to feature at Tokyo's 2020 Olympic Games
The Olympic and Paralympic logos are illuminated in before Tokyo unveils its 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Game emblems at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building in Japan on July 24, 2015. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 2, 2016

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday said five new sports will feature at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

The inclusion of the new sports is aimed at attracting a younger audience to watch the Games.

The IOC Executive Board unanimously voted in favour of the proposal.

According to new rules, host cities will have the right to handpick sports they want in addition to the existing 28 core sports.

IOC vice president John Coates said, "This is a very good proposal. It has a good balance between sports popular in Japan and those better engaging youth like surfing, skateboarding and sports climbing."

These are the five new sports:

1. Baseball

Baseball was last featured at the Olympics in Beijing in 2008, before being taken off the programme.

In 2020, there will be a competition between six teams in the sport.

2. Skateboarding

There will be two street and two park skateboarding events at the Games.

Recommended

The competitors will include 20 males and 20 females.

3. Surfing

A surfing competition will take place in the sea, instead of on artificial waves.

The competitors will include 20 male and 20 female athletes.

4. Sports climbing

Sports climbing will feature male and female competitions in bouldering and speed climbing.

5. Karate

Karate will have two events for kata and three weight classes for kumite, for both male and female athletes.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Germany's Merz says Russia 'not ready for peace talks' with Ukraine
Negotiators in Egypt examining list for potential Israeli-Palestinian swap, says White House
By Baba Umar
Two years of Israeli genocide in Gaza. Here's how US shielded Netanyahu from accountability
Jeffrey Sachs: ‘Vast majority of humanity wants Gaza war to end and Palestine to be free’
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding