The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday said five new sports will feature at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

The inclusion of the new sports is aimed at attracting a younger audience to watch the Games.

The IOC Executive Board unanimously voted in favour of the proposal.

According to new rules, host cities will have the right to handpick sports they want in addition to the existing 28 core sports.

IOC vice president John Coates said, "This is a very good proposal. It has a good balance between sports popular in Japan and those better engaging youth like surfing, skateboarding and sports climbing."

These are the five new sports:

1. Baseball

Baseball was last featured at the Olympics in Beijing in 2008, before being taken off the programme.

In 2020, there will be a competition between six teams in the sport.

2. Skateboarding

There will be two street and two park skateboarding events at the Games.