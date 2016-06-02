Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday inaugurated the largest Turkish embassy in the world in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia.

Earlier, upon arrival, Erdogan's delegation received a warm reception from Somalian officials at Mogadishu International Airport.

His visit comes two days after a suicide car bomb blast, claimed by the al Qaeda affiliated militant group al Shabaab, killed 15 people including two lawmakers at Ambassador Hotel in Mogadishu. At least 20 others were injured in the attack.

This is Erdogan's third visit to Somalia, making him the only non-African president to visit Somalia in decades.