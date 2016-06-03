Weeks after the iconic music sensation Prince was found dead in his Minnesota home, a long-awaited autopsy report was released on Thursday by the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office, confirming the cause of his death as an overdose of the painkiller fentanyl.

The press release, which came in the form of tweet from the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office, was short and included references to his height, weight, what he was wearing, scars on his body, and how the death occurred.

"The decedent self-administered fentanyl."

The 57-year-old pop star, born as Prince Rogers Nelson, was found unresponsive on April 21 at his Paisley Park residence and recording studio in Minnesota and was later declared dead.

It came less than a week after his plane made an emergency stop in Moline, Illinois, for medical treatment as he was returning from an Atlanta concert.

Although his autopsy was performed the day following his death, results of toxicology tests typically take several weeks to come back.

Authorities are now focused on investigating how the pop star obtained the drugs and whether he had a prescription or not.