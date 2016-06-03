Yamato Tanooka, a seven-year-old Japanese boy, spent six days in a forest, surviving on tap water.

He was not on a camping adventure; he had been left alone by his parents, who wanted to discipline him, in a vast forest area in northern Hokkaido, a north-eastern island in Japan.

When soldiers found him Friday—dehydrated, hungry but mostly unharmed—there was public outrage as Japanese condemned the action of the parents as "abuse".

The case has ignited a national debate about what constitutes acceptable child disciplinary measures.

Although the father, Takayuki Tanooka, told reporters after he was reunited with Yamato that "I thought we were doing it for my son's own good. I told him I was so sorry for causing him such pain," people were unwilling to accept his answer.

"Missing boy was found and that's all wonderful, but the parents must be disciplined such as being abandoned on an uninhabited island," read a Japanese-language tweet.

Among the most notable opinion leaders critical of the parents was prominent education expert Naoki Ogi.

"The parents who put him in this situation must be harshly condemned," Ogi wrote earlier this week on his widely followed blog. "Surely, they will be arrested soon," he added.

The parenting styles of previous generations in Japan were tough and disciplinarian. Ogi said many adults had told him they too as children were abandoned by their parents as a form of punishment.

THE LONG ROAD TO OBEDIENCE