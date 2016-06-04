Boxing legend Muhammad Ali died on Friday at a hospital in Phoenix, USA where he had been admitted earlier this week suffering from respiratory problems.

An icon of the 20th century, the 74-year-old former heavyweight champion had been battling Parkinson's disease for decades after a glittering boxing career which made him the most recognisable figures in the world.

"After a 32-year battle with Parkinson's disease, Muhammad Ali has passed away at the age of 74. The three-time World Heavyweight Champion boxer died this evening," Bob Gunnell, a family spokesman, said.

A funeral will be held on Wednesday in Ali's hometown of Louisville, Kentucky. The city plans a memorial service Saturday.

"It's a sad day for life, man. I loved Muhammad Ali, he was my friend. Ali will never die," Don King, who promoted some of Ali's biggest fights, told The Associated Press early Saturday.