The PKK-affiliated TAK terrorist group has claimed responsibility for an attack which killed 11 people in Istanbul's Vezneciler District on Tuesday.

Seven police officers and four civilians were killed when a car bomb exploded as a police bus was passing during morning rush hour. Thirty-six people were also injured, including three who are in critical condition.

Tuesday's blast took place close to Istanbul University, the mayor's office and a metro station. It was the latest in a series of terror attacks to hit major Turkish cities in the past 12 months.

Four suspects were arrested in connection with the incident on the same day.

In a statement released on Friday, the TAK said it had carried out the attack in revenge for operations being undertaken by Turkish Armed Forces in the southeastern regions of the country.

The terrorist organisation claims to have broken off from the PKK several years ago, but Turkey accuses it of acting on behalf of the PKK under a different name.