Oscar Pistorius, who once inspired millions by running at the Olympics on artificial legs, is about to go to jail for the 2013 murder of his model girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp.

After exhausting all legal options to avoid prison, Pistorius could now face at least 15 years behind bars.

A pre-sentence hearing began today in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria with trial judge Thokozile Masipa on the bench.

The athlete was initially convicted of the lesser charge of culpable homicide after a widely-followed trial, and in 2014 was sentenced to only 5 years in prison, angering many.

During his trial, he testified he mistook Steenkamp for an intruder hiding in his bathroom and fired shots with his 9mm pistol in self-defence, fearing he might be attacked.

Masipa accepted part of Pistorius's story and he was given the lighter sentence based on the judge's ruling that he acted recklessly, but did not mean to kill Steenkamp.

After serving a year in jail, he was released on parole and has been living under house arrest at his uncle's mansion since October last year.

But following the initial verdict of culpable homicide, prosecutors appealed to South Africa's Supreme Court of Appeal, saying that the former athlete should have been found guilty of murder.

In December last year, a panel of SCA judges agreed with the prosecutors and ruled Pistorius guilty of murder.