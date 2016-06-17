An unusual number of State Department diplomats have signed an internal memo sharply critical of US policy in Syria, calling for military strikes against the regime of Bashar al-Assad in order to stop its persistent violations of a ceasefire with rebel factions.

The "dissent channel cable" was signed by 51 mid- to high-level State Department officers involved with advising on Syria policy. It was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

News of the critical cable came after Assad said he aimed to retake control of the whole of Syria and the Pentagon warned that his Russian allies have bombed US-backed opposition fighters.

The department's "Dissent Channel," which was established during the Vietnam War, allows diplomats who disagree with an official policy line to register their concerns with senior staff without fear of retribution.

The cable calls for "targeted military strikes" against the Syrian regime in light of the near-collapse of the ceasefire brokered earlier this year, the Journal reported, citing copies of the cable it had seen.

US Secretary of State John Kerry said on Friday that the memo was an "important statement" that he would discuss when he returned to Washington.

"It's an important statement and I respect the process, very, very much. I will...have a chance to meet with people when I get back," Kerry told Reuters during a visit to Copenhagen. He said he had not seen the memo.

In the earlier stages of the now five-year-old Syrian civil war, Kerry himself was a proponent of tougher action to aid rebels fighting the Assad regime.

Military strikes against the Assad regime would represent a major change in the Obama administration's longstanding policy of not intervening directly in the Syrian civil war, even as it has called for a political transition that would see Assad leave power.

But the administration's alternative policy – working with Russia to secure a ceasefire in the civil war and talks on a political transition – has made little headway.

One US official, who did not sign the cable but has read it, told Reuters the White House remained opposed to deeper American military involvement in the Syrian conflict.