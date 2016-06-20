A humanitarian crisis is about to hit the Iraqi city of Fallujah following an exodus of civilians from city, aid workers have warned.

Thousands of civilians fled Fallujah, just 50 kilometres west of the Iraqi capital Baghdad, after government forces retook much of the city from the DAESH terrorist group. The US-backed Iraqi forces thrust into central Fallujah after making major advances in recent days.

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi declared victory over DAESH on Friday after troops reached the city centre, following a four-week US-backed assault. But shooting, suicide bombings and mortar attacks still continue.

Government-run camps were struggling on Sunday to shelter people fleeing Fallujah.

The UN refugee agency (UNHCR) said that up to 84,000 people had been forced to flee their homes since the start of the government offensive against DEASH nearly a month ago.

Camps are already overflowing with people who marched several kilometres past DAESH snipers and minefields in sizzling heat, struggling even to find shade.

"People have run and walked for days. They left Fallujah with nothing," said Lise Grande, UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Iraq. "They have nothing and they need everything."

The exodus, which is likely to be many times larger if an assault on DAESH's northern stronghold Mosul goes ahead as planned later this year, has caught the government and humanitarian groups off guard.

Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said in May that the army would prioritise Fallujah, the first Iraqi city seized by the militants in early 2014.

On Saturday he ordered new measures, which will see 10 new refugee camps erected, to help the displaced people.

However, the government does not even have a count of refugees, , many of whom are stranded out in the open or packed among several families in overcrowded tents.