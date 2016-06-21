Two weeks ago the Pentagon prohibited US marines stationed on Japan's southern island of Okinawa from drinking alcohol after one of them was arrested by Japanese police on suspicion of drunk driving.

The arrest came on June 4, after Aimee Mejia, who was assigned to Kadena airbase in Okinawa, hit two cars and injured two people while driving with a blood alcohol level that was allegedly six times the legal limit.

"For decades we have enjoyed a strong relationship with the people of Japan. It is imperative that each sailor understand how our actions affect that relationship and the US Japan alliance as a whole," Rear Admiral Matthew Carter, commander of US naval forces in Japan, said in a press release on June 6.

The alcohol ban will be effective until "Japanese Naval Forces determine that all US personnel have fully embraced their responsibilities of being a US ambassador at all times," the Pentagon stressed.

Strains in the relationship between the US and the people of Okinawa reemerged in May, when a former US marine confessed to the murder of 20-year-old Rina Shimabukuro on the island.

An island dominated by US military bases

Before World War II, Okinawa was a peaceful island where even the Japan didn't station troops.

In 1944, as the US closed in on the Japanese mainland, the Japanese forces on the island mounted a fierce resistance against Allied forces.

Japan officially surrendered to the Allies in September 1945. It was 27 years before Japan began to administer Okinawa again.

The US took over Japanese military bases and used them to bolster its power during the Cold War.

Military bases located in Okinawa continue to retain their strategic importance thanks to the island's location as "the keystone of the Pacific" close to the Korean Peninsula and South China Sea.