The Italian Coast Guard announced that around 5,000 refugees were rescued in the Mediterranean Sea on Thursday.

A woman's body was recovered from a large rubber boat and the refugees were collected from a total of about 40 different vessels during the operations, in which five Italian Navy ships, two vessels from the EU's Operation Sophia and another four from humanitarian organisations took part.

A coastguard spokesman suggested that favourable weather conditions have encouraged many people dreaming of better future in Europe to attempt the perilous sea crossing.

"We registered a large number of voyages today, after several days of bad weather at sea had stopped people leaving Libya," the spokesman said.

He added that the operations are continuing as the number of refugees might further rise.