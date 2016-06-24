Britain has voted to leave the European Union in a historic referendum, forcing Prime Minister David Cameron to announce his resignation by October this year.

The decision dealt the biggest blow since World War Two to the European project of forging greater unity.

Global financial markets plunged on Friday losing about $2 trillion in value, while the British Pound suffered a record one-day plunge to a 31-year low.

The stunning Brexit vote drew mixed reactions from world leaders.

US President Barack Obama issued a statement saying, "The people of the United Kingdom have spoken, and we respect their decision.

"The United Kingdom and the European Union will remain indispensable partners of the United States even as they begin negotiating their ongoing relationship to ensure continued stability, security, and prosperity for Europe, Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the world."

German Chancellor Angela Merkel voiced "great regret" at the British decision to leave the EU and called it a watershed for European unification.

She said the European Union is strong enough to find the "right answers" to Britain's vote to leave the bloc.

Merkel said she has invited EU President Donald Tusk, French President Francois Hollande and Italian Premier Matteo Renzi to a meeting in Berlin on Monday ahead of a previously scheduled EU summit.

The German Chancellor told reporters in Berlin that Europe shouldn't draw "quick and simple conclusions" from the referendum that would only create further divisions.

Italy's Prime Minister Matteo Renzi called upon the European Union to change direction following Britain's vote to leave the bloc.

"We have to change it to make it more human and more just, but Europe is our home, it's our future," Renzi said in a tweet.

French President Francois Hollande said he profoundly regrets the British vote to leave the European Union, but that the union must make changes in order to move forward.

In a brief televised statement, Hollande said the vote will put Europe to the test, and he called for bolstering security and industrial policies.

He also called for reinforcement of the zone of countries that use the euro and said, "To move forward, Europe cannot act as before."

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said he expects a period of uncertainty and some instability in global markets as Britain was on the verge of Brexit but the immediate impact on Australia will be limited.