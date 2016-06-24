Venezuela – a country where a massive economic crisis has led to people waiting throughout the night in lines to get their hands on a basic packet of pasta.

A country where food riots have become the order of the day and dozens of stores have been looted.

A country where a shortage of medicines at hospitals has resulted in patients dying.

A country where multinational soft drink manufacturers have stopped production after farmers couldn't grow enough sugar cane...

...and where beer distilleries have shut their doors because they don't enough have money to import barley.

This is Venezuela today, a country with the largest proven oil reserves in the world.

Once the most prosperous state in Latin America, the country is currently going through a severe economic crisis partly stemming from its dependence on a single natural resource.

When the price of oil was high between 2003 and 2013, the government of late President Hugo Chavez went on a massive social welfare spending spree.

This included handing out subsidised food items, concessionary loans and free medical services to the poor.

Chavez's intentions were not bad.

Alejandro Velasco, a Latin American historian and associate professor at New York University explains:

But little of that money was spent on encouraging domestic industry and an inflow of petrodollars allowed the country to buy better quality imported products.

This discouraged domestic manufacturers.

The country depends too much on its oil – over 90 percent of export income comes from the sale of crude oil.

A steep plunge in the price of oil in the last two years has worsened the fallout of such a heavy dependence on a single export.

With dollar reserves depleting, Venezuela's government has put in place restrictions on how many dollars can be bought.