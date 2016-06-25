The death toll in the armed siege on a hotel in Somalia's seaside capital has risen to 15, said a police officer. The deceased included civilians, guards and militants.

Gunmen on Saturday stormed Nasa-Hablod Hotel in Mogadishu, taking guests hostage and "shooting at everyone they could see," witnesses said.

Police said at least four gunmen were involved in the attack, and two were killed.

Later security forces pursued the grenade-throwing assailants to the top floor and ended the hours-long assault, according to police.

"We have finally ended the siege. The last remaining militants were killed on the top floor," police Captain Mohamed Hussein said after security forces cornered the gunmen, who had set up sniper posts on the roof of the hotel.

The deaths included women who were selling khat, a stimulant leaf popular with Somali men, outside the hotel, he said.

The Al Qaeda-affiliated Al Shabab militant group claimed responsibility for the latest in a series of hotel attacks in Mogadishu, one that began with a powerful explosion at the entry gate of the hotel.

Security forces rescued most of the hostages; it was not clear whether any were killed. Police and medical workers said another nine people were wounded in the assault.

Police said the attack began when a suicide bomber detonated an explosives-laden vehicle at the hotel entrance, ripping off its gate.

Gunmen fought their way inside, and a witness said they began shooting randomly at hotel guests.

Blood was splattered on the hotel floor. The bodies of two men, including one thought to be a hotel guard and an attacker dressed in a military uniform, lay on the first floor.

Officers said some people had managed to escape through the rear of the building.

Bullets pockmarked the hotel walls. Security forces combed through the dark hotel rooms, searching for explosives.