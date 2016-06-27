Chile may have triumphed in the most bruising of encounters against Argentina to lift the Copa America title, but it will be the shock retirement of Lionel Messi from international football that will dominate headlines in the days to come.

In a match which saw 36 fouls, two red cards, and countless stoppages, Chile held their nerve to win 4-2 on penalties for their second successive Copa title. And in the process Juan Antonio Pizzi's men denied Messi the one thing that has eluded him in an otherwise phenomenal career: a major title with Argentina.

He has won four Champions League and eight La Liga titles with Barcelona.

He has bagged football's top individual award, the Ballon D'Or a record five times. But in international colours he has been a shadow of his imperious self, and it appears he will be walking away from the game with a portion of his glittering cabinet empty.

Messi, who blazed his penalty over the bar, announced his retirement right after the Copa America final, saying "it's not for me" as Argentina's 23-year title drought stretched further.

"I tried so hard to be champion with Argentina. Now I am leaving without having managed it," Messi announced, leaving his teammates in shock. They hoped his decision was not irrevocable.

The 29-year-old only has the 2008 Olympics gold medal and an U20 World Cup title to show for in fixtures for Argentina. He surpassed Gabriel Batituta as his country's highest goal scorer last week.

Messi played in three Copa America finals in 2007, 2015 and 2016 and the 2014 World Cup final, and was on the losing side every time. Argentina failed to score in all four matches.

Sergio Aguero, Messi's best friend on the team, said he had never seen the mood in the dressing room so low while goalkeeper Sergio Romero suggested he might rethink his decision.

"I think Leo spoke in the heat of the moment because we missed that great chance," said Romero.

Messi's retirement sparked disbelief in his homeland and sports newspaper Ole immediately launched a social media campaign, #NotevayasLeo, or Don't go Leo, to get him to stay.

Beating the best

The mood in the Chilean camp was in sharp contrast, however, and coach Juan Antonio Pizzi said his team will really "enjoy" themselves.