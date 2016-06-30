Rodrigo Duterte, the former mayor of Davao City who drew the world's attention with his controversial remarks against criminals, was sworn in as the 16th president of the Philippines on Thursday.

After taking the oath of office with one hand on the bible, Duterte, 71, in his short speech pledged to wage a "bloody war" against crime and also promised action on corruption.

He went on to say that these ills were only symptoms of a noxious social disease cutting into the moral fibre of society.

"I see the erosion of the people's trust in our country's leaders, the erosion of faith in our judicial system, the erosion of confidence in the capacity of our public servants to make the people's lives better, safer and healthier," Duterte said, promising to bring sweeping changes to Philippines political system.

He said he would give the specifics of his economic policies later.

Duterte inflicted a crushing defeat on the established politicians of the Philippines by securing a landslide victory in May's election.

In the election campaign, Duterte slammed the country's political elite, convincing his voters of how previous governments failed to tackle poverty and inequality even when the economy was bounding ahead.

Duterte earned nicknames like "The Punisher" and "Duterte Harry" for his tough approach on crime and corruption.