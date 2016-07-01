Ten US navy soldiers who had entered Iranian waters and were captured by Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps in January this year, disclosed key information to their captors, said a US navy report.

During interrogation, the captured soldiers divulged the capabilities of their ships, the report said. One soldier disclosed his vessel's potential speed and suggested it was on a "presence" mission to demonstrate US military power in the Gulf.

"It is clear that some, if not all, crew members provided at least some information to interrogators beyond name, rank, service number and date of birth," the report said.

The report did not mention the names, but the Navy last week identified the commander of the boat's task force as Captain Kyle Moses and said he had been relieved of his command.

The incident caused embarrassment to the US, and in May the Navy fired Eric Rasch, commander of the squadron that included the sailors.

The report further said that two people had faced administrative action and it recommended action on six others.

The Navy report blamed the incident on poor planning, leaders who did not properly consider risks, and complacency, a lack of oversight and low morale. The sailors were traveling in two vessels to Bahrain from Kuwait.

At a Thursday news conference, Navy officials acknowledged that the crew and commanders had made serious mistakes.

"Our actions on that day in January and this incident did not live up to our expectations of our Navy," Chief of Naval Operations Admiral John Richardson said. "Big incidents like this are always the result of the accumulation of a number of small problems."

In all, nine Navy personnel -- three of whom were actually on the boats that were meant to head from Kuwait to Bahrain -- have been disciplined or will face disciplinary action.

Iranian media broadcast humiliating images of the US sailors during their detention, showing them kneeling on their boats at gunpoint with their hands on their heads.

But the investigation "found a lack of leadership, a disregard for risk management processes and proper mission-planning standards," US Vice Admiral Chris Aquilino told reporters.