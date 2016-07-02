WORLD
2 MIN READ
Venezuela to end power rationing next week
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has said that his country will end electricity rationing programme launched in April intended to deal with a severe drought that crippled country's hydroelectric operations.
Venezuela to end power rationing next week
Low water level at Guri dam in Bolivar state, Venezuela April 12, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 2, 2016

Venezuelan President Nicolas Madura has said that his country will on Monday end an electricity rationing programme launched in April intended to deal with a severe drought that crippled hydroelectric operations.

The rationing programme was put in place after Venezuela suffered its worst drought in 40 years.

Maduro's government has rationed electricity in the provinces, cut the work week for public employees to two days, and cancelled school on Fridays to save power as the country's massive Guri dam dried up.

Maduro said in a televised broadcast: "As of Monday we can say that the power administration plan will stop and electrical service will function normally across the country."

Recommended

"Today we can say that Guri has recovered and we have the conditions under which power service can function normally."

Heavily subsidised electricity in Venezuela has spurred one of the region's highest rates of power consumption and left state-run utilities with limited revenue.

Critics say the government has failed to invest in generation and transmission facilities, leaving the country's electricity system prone to blackouts and unable to maintain service during periods of limited rainfall.

SOURCE:Reuters, TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake